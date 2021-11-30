Police called to Regina restaurant for incident involving Riders' player

A Saskatchewan Roughriders player was involved in an incident at a Regina restaurant where the police were called, according to the team.

In a news release, the Riders said defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy was with a party that created a disturbance at a restaurant on Sunday night.

“The club has looked into this matter and while the police were called to the establishment, Purifoy has not been charged with any wrongdoing related to the incident,” the club said in the release.

During a press conference Tuesday, Purifoy said he was detained overnight on Sunday. He said police told him he was detained for breaching the peace.

“It shouldn’t have happened. I hold myself to a higher standard,” Purifoy said.

He said he was at an Earl’s restaurant with teammates and was speaking to a manager about his food, when the altercation happened.

“I have no idea what was happening. There was an altercation that was going on. I was speaking to the manager,” he said.

Head coach Craig Dickenson said he is disappointed in the situation. He added that it hasn’t been decided if Purifoy will play on Sunday.

“The situation escalated and he should have removed himself. He knew that,” Dickenson said. “There will be internal discipline.”

Purifoy said he regrets what happened.

“I’m here to play ball I’m here to respect my team and I’m here to respect the community,” Purifoy said.

The team said it will make no further comment on this matter after the media availability.

CHARGES LAID

A woman was charged with assault after an incident at a restaurant matching the address of the south Regina Earl's on Sunday night, according to Regina police.

Police said officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2600 block of 28th Avenue after 10:30 p.m., due to an alleged assault. Two people were taken into custody without incident.

A 22-year-old employee at the restaurant alleged she had been struck in the face by the woman that was taken into custody.

The woman, a 31-year-old from Regina, was charged with assault in connection to the incident. She is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Jan. 17, 2022.

The man who was taken into custody was released once he was “calm and sober,” according to police.

In an emailed statement, Earls Restaurants said it does not tolerate behaviour that is disrespectful to its guests and employees.