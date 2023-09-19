Police canine calendars now available

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent police canines are featured in the 2023/2024 Crime Stoppers Calendar.

The calendars are now available for purchase online.

Funds raised will support Crime Stoppers’ efforts to prevent crime, assist in solving crimes, and bring criminals to justice.

The calendar features canines from Windsor Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Chatham-Kent Police Service, and Correctional Service of Canada.

You can now purchase the 2023/2024 Crime Stoppers Calendar.



Funds raised will support Crime Stoppers’ efforts to prevent crime, assist in solving crimes, and bring criminals to justice.



Purchase your canine calendar herehttps://t.co/XWQcnLzFN6



Photo credit: Kati Panasiuk pic.twitter.com/nV7rv7kDOc