Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation

Officers were knocking on doors in a quiet Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday as they continue to investigate a homicide last week.

In a tweet, Waterloo regional police said officers would be looking for information in the Williamsburg Road and Dinision Crescent area in connection to the fatal shooting.

On Wednesday around 2 a.m., officers were called to the parking lot of a McDonald's on Ottawa Street near River Road.

When they arrived, they found an injured man in his 20s. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The location where the shooting happened is around 8 km away from the neighbourhood police were canvassing Tuesday.

In an email to CTV News, police said in part:

"Investigators believe a portion of the incident under investigation may have taken place in this area. There will be an increased police presence in the area for the duration of the canvass. Any community members with information are encouraged to speak with investigators, or to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777."

Meawhile, residents who live on Dinison Crescent said they were surprised to have police knock on their doors early Tuesday. They added that it's a generally quiet, safe neighbourhood where everyone knows each other.

