Police canvassing Sudbury's downtown core after 34-year-old stabbed in face

Sudbury police say they are canvassing the downtown core for witnesses and video after a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the face early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was approached by a man armed with a knife just after 3:00 a.m. and suffered non-life threatening injuries to the face and back.

More details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story…Check back often for updates

