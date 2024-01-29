Police cars rammed during chase following break and enter: WPS

Two people have been charged with multiple offences following a robbery at a North End home Friday morning.

According to Winnipeg police, they responded at 5 a.m. to a break and enter in the 300 block of Magnus Avenue. They allege the suspects, who were known to the victims, broke into the home while armed, stole property and drove off in a vehicle. Residents of the home, including children, were there at the time of the break-in, but no injuries were reported.

Officers in the area saw a vehicle believed to have been stolen and driven by the suspects, and tried to stop it. A tire deflation device was used, but the suspects continued to evade police, ramming two police cruisers, causing ‘significant’ damage to them in the process.

The vehicle then crashed into a tree, and suspects ran from the scene. Two men were arrested following a brief foot chase, while a woman was arrested in the nearby Bronx neighbourhood. Police seized the stolen property, a machete and ammunition.

One of the men was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury from the crash.

A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were charged with a number of offences, including break and enter and flight from police. They remain in custody.

A 24-year-old woman was released on an undertaking. Police said she has not been formally charged yet.