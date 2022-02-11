Police catch eight alleged impaired drivers in less than 12 hours: Halifax RCMP

Police in the Halifax area charged one driver and suspended the licences of seven others for offences related to impaired driving in less than 12 hours Thursday.

Halifax District RCMP says an officer and a tow-truck operator were dealing with a vehicle on Highway 101 near the Lower Sackville, N.S., exit when a vehicle narrowly avoided hitting them.

Police say the officer stopped the vehicle and the driver, a 57-year-old man from Lower Sackville, appeared to be impaired.

According to police, the man was arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance and was taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment, where he provided samples of breath that were more than twice the legal limit.

The 57-year-old was released from custody on an appearance notice. He is set to appear in Halifax provincial court on March 30.

Police say the man, who was not named, is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance over 80mg%. The man was also issued three summary offence tickets for driving while having a revoked licence, illegally transporting cannabis in a vehicle and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Halifax District RCMP officers also conducted an initiative targeting impaired driving between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday. During that time, police say officers suspended the licences of seven drivers for allegedly operating a conveyance while having consumed alcohol.