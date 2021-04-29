Police charge 14-year-old in convenience store robbery

Waterloo regional police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a convenience store robbery in Kitchener last week.

The robbery happened in the area of Country Hill Drive and Old Country Drive on April 21. Officials said a male suspect entered the store and demanded cash while brandishing a knife.

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to the incident in Hamilton on Thursday.

He was transported back to Kitchener to appear in court on robbery and weapons charges.