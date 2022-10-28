Police charge 15-year-old girl after she allegedly steals mom's vehicle, hits officer
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stolen vehicle that turned into a hit-and-run involving a police officer.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, around 3:30 a.m. police received a call from a woman who told them her 15-year-old was missing, and so was her vehicle.
Using a locator app on her daughter's phone, the woman was able to track her location to the Huntington Hills area.
Police found the vehicle in the 100 block of Hunterhorn Drive N.E., with two people inside. As a police officer spoke to the driver, they pulled the vehicle away from the curb, contacting the officer's leg, before fleeing.
The 15-year-old girl was located when she came home and was arrested. She was charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
The officer who was struck by the vehicle wasn't injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
