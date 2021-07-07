Police charge 19 people with stunt driving through one community

Provincial police charged 19 people with stunt driving over the weekend in one community.

"Speed kills. There's no excuse. Slow down!" The OPP Central Region posted to Twitter Wednesday morning.

According to OPP, all 19 infractions happened on Caledon roads.

"Walker Road was one of the areas officers conducted enforcement on this past weekend. Happy to say during the time officers were there, no stunt drivers were charged," police tweeted.

Walker Road is a 'hot spot' for speeding, according to police.

Stunt drivers on Ontario roads will now be hit with stricter penalties under the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act that came into effect on July 1.

Motorists clocked travelling 40 km/h or more over the speed limit in a posted 80 km/h zone will face stunt driving charges.

Drivers could face a 30-day immediate licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.