Police charge 19-year-old Sudburian with stunt driving on Hwy. 144
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
A teenaged driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling is in some trouble after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 144.
“A 19-year-old from Dowling was traveling 102 km/h in a 60 km/h zone,” police said, in a Facebook post Thursday.
“The driver was charged with stunt driving.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the owner’s expense.
“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.
-
Regina police lay charges in multiple break-ins over the weekendAlmost 20 charges were laid in two, unrelated break-ins in Regina over the weekend.
-
Ontario study finds 'circular hockey hub' vaccine clinic most efficient modelMass immunization clinics in which vaccinators and volunteers move around a circular set-up of chairs - with clients staying seated - was by far the most efficient model in an Ontario government study comparing different sites.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellationsHere is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, March 6, 2023.
-
One person dead after stabbing in downtown TorontoOne person has died following a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
-
Mayor Sutcliffe to begin work on promised line-by-line audit this weekCity council just passed its 2023 budget last week, but work is set to begin on a major mayoral campaign promise ahead of the 2024 budget.
-
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demandGrocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Winter weather and capacity limits at Toronto Pearson airport factor into spring break travelWinter weather and changes at Canada’s largest airport are playing a role during the busiest spring break travel period in years.
-
Timmins art exhibition features 30 years of artwork from 3 siblingsNorthern Ontario is home to many artists who have showcased their work across the region. Now, the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre is now home to a new and unique showcase by three siblings.