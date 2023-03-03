Police charge 19-year-old Sudburian with stunt driving on Hwy. 144
A teenaged driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling is in some trouble after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 144.
“A 19-year-old from Dowling was traveling 102 km/h in a 60 km/h zone,” police said, in a Facebook post Thursday.
“The driver was charged with stunt driving.”
The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the owner’s expense.
“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.
