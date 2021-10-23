Police charge 20-year-old man in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, N.S.
Police in Truro, N.S., have laid a murder charge against a 20-year-old man in relation to the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri.
Investigators say officers responded to a call at about 2:07 am. on Sept. 5 on Robie Street, and when they arrived they found Katri had suffered serious injuries.
The 23-year-old was rushed to the Colchester East Hants Health Center, where he died.
Truro police say in a news release issued today that they have charged Cameron James Prosper of Pictou Landing First Nation with murder in the death, adding he has been remanded into custody.
Police had earlier confirmed that 21-year-old Dylan Robert MacDonald of Valley, N.S., was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous driving and fleeing police in a vehicle.
A warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Marcus Denny of Pictou Landing First Nation, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and police say they anticipate further charges as the investigation continues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 24, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
-
Hindu community holds peaceful protest against attacks in BangladeshCalgary’s Hindu community gathered in a peaceful protest to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent days that have resulted in deaths.
-
Spooky times in Griesbach for 2nd annual Pumpkin WalkHundreds of pumpkins and spooky creatures descended on Griesbach Saturday for the second annual Pumpkin Walk.
-
Lindholm's 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OTElias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
-
-
U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 casesA University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the program.
-
Burnout reaches new levels for Sask. health-care workers: psychiatristAs the province moves to ease pressure on hospitals through patient transfers and federal help, healthcare workers say they're experiencing a new level of burnout.
-
Police investigate afternoon shooting in FalconridgeCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.
-
Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: policeMoose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.