Police charge 22-year-old from southern Ont. with stunt driving in French River

A 22-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made a traffic stop Wednesday on Highway 69.

“Members from Nippising West OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 69, French River, with a vehicle traveling 163 km/h in a posted speed limit of 100 km/h,” police said, in a Facebook post Thursday.

“A 22-year-old person from Brampton was charged with stunt driving.”

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.

