Police charge 22-year-old suspect after alleged sexual advances

Police have laid charges against a 22-year-old London man following a pair of alleged incidents last week.

Police say a woman was grabbed by a man on a bicycle while on a trail near Grenfell Drive on Aug. 2 About 90 minutes later, a teenage girl was approached in the same area by a suspect offering her money for sexual services. No one was hurt in either incident.

On Friday, police announced a suspect had been arrested and on Monday said a 22-year-old London resident had been charged with invitation to sexual touching, obtaining sexual services from person under 18 and assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Monday.