Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
“Cochrane OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 south of Cochrane,” police said, in a Facebook post on Thursday.
“The 22-year-old driver from Porcupine was charged for stunt driving.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The images shared in the post indicate the driver was travelling at 141 km/h in a posted speed limit (zone) of 90 km/h.
The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.
-
What you need to know about a potential strike by federal workersThe Public Service Alliance of Canada will provide an update on contract talks with the federal government on Monday, as more than 150,000 public service workers are now in a legal strike position.
-
Melting snow signals start to golf seasonWith snow melting quickly in Greater Sudbury, golf courses are that much closer to opening.
-
Fire at apartment complex in BarrieThe weekend started off poorly for residents of an apartment complex on Edgehill Dr. after a fire broke out on the ninth floor.
-
Scouts in Barrie holding fundraiser ahead of international tripSome young scouts in Barrie are working to raise some money ahead of a big trip overseas later this year.
-
'Crime spree' in Tecumseh leads to several chargesA 32-year-old Windsor resident is facing multiple charges after OPP say he went on a ‘crime spree’ in Tecumseh.
-
Area businesses not sure what to expect with impending Stony Plain Road closureShops along the Valley Line West LRT route said they've been doing OK since the Stony Plain Road Bridge was demolished in December, but they're worried about the next steps in the redevelopment.
-
B.C. paramedics want more people to have naloxone kitsOn the seventh anniversary since the toxic drug crisis prompted British Columbia to declare a public health emergency, paramedics are encouraging people to consider getting naloxone kits.
-
Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London KnightsFollowing a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.
-
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. childrenHealth Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.