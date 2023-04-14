Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11

A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.

“Cochrane OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 south of Cochrane,” police said, in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“The 22-year-old driver from Porcupine was charged for stunt driving.”

The images shared in the post indicate the driver was travelling at 141 km/h in a posted speed limit (zone) of 90 km/h.

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.