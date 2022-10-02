iHeartRadio

Police charge 28-year-old man with sexual assault


Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault that took place on Thursday in Kitchener.

On Friday, police say they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the Wilson Avenue area of Kitchener.

Police stopped the man, and as a result of an investigation, made the arrest.

The 28-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault.

