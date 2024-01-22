Police charge 3 people in connection with November protest outside Hamilton factory

Police have charged three people in connection with what they are calling a “disruptive” protest outside a factory in Hamilton back in November.

In a news release issued on Monday, Hamilton police said that the Nov. 10 protest outside L3Harris in Waterdown was “marked by road blockages, scattered debris, and a burning steel drum” and ultimately “brought Leavitt Boulevard to a standstill.”

L3Harris is an American technology company and defense contractor.

Police said that an “extensive investigation” was launched in the wake of the demonstration and has now led to charges against the three individuals.

Patricia Rae Mills, 39, Sahra Abib Soudi, 26, and Victoria Maria Wojciechowska, 27, are facing six combined charges, including disguise with intent.

The charges have not been tested in court.

“The Hamilton Police Service remains committed to managing protests in a respectful manner, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved, and preserving their rights as guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The police will continue to facilitate lawful protests while discouraging unlawful activities to maintain public safety and prevent injury or property damage,” police said in the news release.

A group identifying itself as “hamilton4palestine” previously posted to Instagram on Nov. 10 about its intention to “shut down access” to the Hamilton facility as an act of protest.

Hamilton police say that they are continuing their investigation into the demonstration at L3Harris and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

