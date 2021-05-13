Police charge 3 people in theft of catalytic converters
Waterloo regional police have charged three people in relation to the theft of catalytic converters in the area.
On April 29, police said they performed two search warrants: one at a home in the area of Longwood Drive in Waterloo and another at a business near Webster Road in Kitchener. Officials said they recovered around $50,000 in stolen property, including some catalytic converters.
A 31-year-old Kitchener man, a 56-year-old Kitchener woman and a 28-year-old Waterloo woman are facing multiple charges, including break and enter, possession of stolen property and theft over $5,000.
Anyone with information on other catalytic converter thefts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.