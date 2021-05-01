Police charge 32-year-old Sudbury man with murder of Amanda Oake

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 32-year-old man with the second-degree murder of Amanda Oake, whose body was discovered near Tilton Lake Road on Dec. 8, 2020

The accused has also been charged with Indignity to a Dead Body. He will remain in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 6.

The Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit is leading the investigation in conjunction with the Criminal Investigations Branch.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) should you wish to remain anonymous.

