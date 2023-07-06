Police charge 4 drivers overnight with stunt driving on Cambridge's McQueen Shaver Boulevard
Waterloo regional police say four drivers, including a motorcyclist, are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped for speeding on McQueen Shaver Boulevard in Cambridge.
In a tweet posted Thursday morning, police said the motorcycle was allegedly travelling 122 km/h and the driver did not stop for police.
The speed limit on McQueen Shaver Boulevard is 60 km/h.
Police said the four drivers were charged with stunt driving and had their vehicles impounded and driver’s licences suspended.
The motorcyclist is facing six charges, according to police.
Speeding along McQueen Shaver Boulevard has been a hot-button issue for some time, with the City of Cambridge passing a motion earlier this year to ask the Region of Waterloo to designate the road a community safety zone.
A police traffic blitz in May resulted in 23 charges in three hours.
