Police charge 47-year-old with stunt driving Friday

A 47-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 69 on Friday.

“Members from Nipissing West OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 69, Sudbury, with a vehicle traveling 150 kilometers per hour in a posted speed limit of 100 km/h,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said, in a Facebook post Monday.

“A 47-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with stunt driving.”

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.

July 7, #NipissingWestOPP conducted a traffic stop on #Hwy69, #Sudbury, with a vehicle traveling 150km/h in a 100 km/h zone. A 47 y/o from Sudbury, was charged with #StuntDriving, received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension, & a 14-day vehicle impoundment. #SlowDown. ^rl pic.twitter.com/P31lDtom4p