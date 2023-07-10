Police charge 47-year-old with stunt driving Friday
A 47-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 69 on Friday.
“Members from Nipissing West OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 69, Sudbury, with a vehicle traveling 150 kilometers per hour in a posted speed limit of 100 km/h,” Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said, in a Facebook post Monday.
“A 47-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with stunt driving.”
The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.
