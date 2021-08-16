iHeartRadio

Police charge 58-year-old northern Ont. resident with sexually assaulting and giving drugs to a minor

OPP cruiser

A 58-year-old northern Ontario resident has been charged with several sex offences against a young person under 16 years old, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers from the James Bay detachment started investigating a report of an assault and sexual assault on Aug. 7.

As a result, the accused, from the Fauquier-Strickland area east of Kapuskasing, was arrested and charged with:

  • Sexual interference
  • Invitation to sexual touching someone under 16 years of age
  • Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age
  • Assault
  • Distributing cannabis to someone under 18 years old

The OPP will not comment further on specifics of this matter as that information is before the courts. A publication ban is in place to prevent the revealing information pertaining to the victim or their identity," police said in a news release.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

