Police charge 58-year-old northern Ont. resident with sexually assaulting and giving drugs to a minor

A 58-year-old northern Ontario resident has been charged with several sex offences against a young person under 16 years old, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers from the James Bay detachment started investigating a report of an assault and sexual assault on Aug. 7.

As a result, the accused, from the Fauquier-Strickland area east of Kapuskasing, was arrested and charged with:

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching someone under 16 years of age

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

Assault

Distributing cannabis to someone under 18 years old

The OPP will not comment further on specifics of this matter as that information is before the courts. A publication ban is in place to prevent the revealing information pertaining to the victim or their identity," police said in a news release.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.