Police charge 81-year-old driver after pedestrian hurt in Cambridge crash

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a senior driver after a pedestrian was hurt in a Cambridge crash on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the WRPS, emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle, in the area of King Street East and Bishop Street North, at around 4:10 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian, a 75-year-old woman, was transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

While the driver, an 81-year-old woman, did not suffer injuries.

Police said the driver was charged with Failing to Yield to Pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.