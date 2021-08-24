Police charge Cambridge man, 22, in connection with Franklin Boulevard arsons
Waterloo regional police have laid charges in connection to a slew of arsons along Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge earlier this month.
A 22-year-old Cambridge man is facing seven counts of arson, four counts of theft, two counts of mischief and one count of break and enter.
The fires took place near Franklin Boulevard on Aug. 10 between 12:50 a.m. and 1:20 a.m., police said.
The first fire happened near Sheldon Drive where a metal bin at a business as set ablaze, according to a release.
At 12:55 a.m., police say at dumpster fire was reported at a business near Avenue Road and five minutes later, a sign was set on fire near Bishop Street North.
A garbage can was then set on fire around 1:20 a.m. near Glamis Road, according to police.
All of the fires were extinguished by the Cambridge fire department, no one was injured and the property damage was minimal, police say.
