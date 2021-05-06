iHeartRadio

Police charge Dartmouth man, woman with drug and weapon offences

Police have charged a man and woman, both from Dartmouth, N.S., with drug and weapon offences after searching a home on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say officers obtained a warrant and searched a residence on Primrose Street in Dartmouth on May 6 in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation.

Police say they seized a handgun, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine during their search of the residence. A man and woman were arrested without incident.

A 37-year-old Dartmouth man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Careless use of a firearm - unsafe storage
  • Careless use of restricted firearm- unsafe storage
  • Possession of weapon dangerous
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession knowing it is unauthorized
  • Possession of loaded firearm
  • Firearm possession contrary to order
  • Ammunition possession contrary to order
  • Possession of weapon obtained by commission of an offence
  • Possession of break in instruments
  • Fail to comply with release order (X 3)

A 33-year-old Dartmouth woman from is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Careless use of a firearm - unsafe storage
  • Careless use of restricted firearm- unsafe storage
  • Possession of weapon dangerous
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession knowing it is unauthorized
  • Possession of loaded firearm

Anyone with information about illegal drugs and or firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. 