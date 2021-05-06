Police charge Dartmouth man, woman with drug and weapon offences
Police have charged a man and woman, both from Dartmouth, N.S., with drug and weapon offences after searching a home on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Police say officers obtained a warrant and searched a residence on Primrose Street in Dartmouth on May 6 in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation.
Police say they seized a handgun, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine during their search of the residence. A man and woman were arrested without incident.
A 37-year-old Dartmouth man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless use of a firearm - unsafe storage
- Careless use of restricted firearm- unsafe storage
- Possession of weapon dangerous
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession knowing it is unauthorized
- Possession of loaded firearm
- Firearm possession contrary to order
- Ammunition possession contrary to order
- Possession of weapon obtained by commission of an offence
- Possession of break in instruments
- Fail to comply with release order (X 3)
A 33-year-old Dartmouth woman from is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless use of a firearm - unsafe storage
- Careless use of restricted firearm- unsafe storage
- Possession of weapon dangerous
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession knowing it is unauthorized
- Possession of loaded firearm
Anyone with information about illegal drugs and or firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.