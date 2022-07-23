Police charge driver with impaired operation after crashing into hydro pole

Waterloo regional police have reopened Caroline Street North between Albert Street and Dupont Street West.

On Saturday, a driver crashed with a utility pole causing police to close the intersection.

Police said they responded to a single vehicle collision and subsequently charged the driver with the impaired operation.

Workers with Waterloo North Hydro were at the scene to replace the hydro pole.

A hydro worker told CTV News the cement pole would have to be replaced because it's badly damaged at the base.

The road closure lasted for several hours.