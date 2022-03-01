Police charge Edmonton man in shooting that went unreported in 2020

Police have charged a 29-year-old man from Edmonton in a shooting they say went unreported in 2020.

On April 10, police say a search warrant was executed on a residence in the area of 73 Street and 134 Avenue.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, two shotguns, ammunition and small amounts of fentanyl were found.

David Goodman, who was taken into custody on the same day, was charged with a number of offences, which include:

Possession of a prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a controlled substance

During the search, EPS said a 34-year-old woman staying at the home had complained of a previous injury to officers and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned she had been shot a few days earlier, but had not reported it to police and declined police assistance, police said.

Through further investigation, including forensic examination of the shotguns and DNA testing, EPS said the woman had been shot by Goodman.

On Feb. 16, Goodman, who is currently incarcerated, was charged with careless use of a firearm.