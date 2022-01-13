Police charge four men in relation to rash of robberies in the Halifax area

Police have charged four men in connection to three robberies that happened in Halifax and Fall River this week alone.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in progress in the 1500 block of Lower Water Street in Halifax.

Police say a man with a knife approached another man walking to his vehicle and demanded the keys. The suspect then fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

“Officers briefly pursued the vehicle but concluded the pursuit due to public safety concerns,” read a release from police.

On Wednesday around 2 a.m., Halifax police responded to an alarm at a Needs Convenience store at 6130 Chebucto Road in Halifax.

Police say two men entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes, before running away with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

No weapons were seen, and police say the employee who was working was not injured.

That same morning, at 3:30 a.m., members of the Lower Sackville Detachment of the Halifax District RCMP responded to a robbery at another Needs Convenience store, located at 3160 Highway 2 in Fall River.

Police say three men entered the store and demanded money and the keys to the employee’s vehicle, before fleeing with a quantity of cash and cigarettes in the employee’s vehicle.

Police say the employee was not injured. Officers located the vehicle that was stolen January 11 in Halifax in the store parking lot.

A short time later, Halifax police spotted the employee’s stolen vehicle on Waverley Road in Dartmouth. Officers briefly pursued but concluded the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

“Halifax Regional Police Central Division Patrol members then located the vehicle crossing the Macdonald Bridge. The driver refused to stop for police and continued to Wood Avenue in Halifax where the vehicle struck a residence and four men fled on foot,” read a release.

Police say all four men were arrested after a brief chase, and charges have been laid.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face one count each of theft of motor vehicle and two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Evan William Parker, 22, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face charges of:

two counts of robbery

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

theft of a motor vehicle

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

mischief (property damage)

two counts of breach of probation

Nicolas Lane Perry, 22, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Thursday to face charges of:

three counts of robbery

two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

mischief (property damage)

Police say Perry is also facing charges in relation to four other incidents that occurred throughout the region this month, which include: