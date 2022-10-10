Police charge four youths with robbery in connection to September incident

Waterloo regional police have arrested four individuals in connection to an incident that took place on Sept. 28 in Elmira.

In a media release, police said around 7 p.m., a youth was assaulted by a group of other youths. The victim suffered minor physical injuries.

Soon after, the group approached two girls in the area of First Street West and Flamingo Drive and sprayed them with a noxious substance. The girls were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Then, around 9 p.m., the group approached a home on Flamingo Drive. They fled the area when confronted by adults.

Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, the four youths from Woolwich Township were all charged with robbery.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit.