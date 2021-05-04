Police charge Halifax man with stunting, after vehicle clocked at 54 km/hr over speed limit

A Halifax, N.S. man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 54 kilometres over the speed limit on a Halifax highway Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on May 3, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 in Halifax.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 104 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 39-year-old Halifax man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

His vehicle was seized and towed and he has been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.