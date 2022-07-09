iHeartRadio

Police charge Kitchener man in Wilmot Township collision

Road closed signs appear on Erbs Road in Wilmot Township on June 17, 2022. (CTV Kitchener)

Police have charged a 46-year-old man from Kitchener with careless driving causing bodily harm.

The crash shut down Erbs Road between Waterloo and St. Agatha for several hours on June 17.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on September 12.

