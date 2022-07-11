Police charge Lake of Bays resident with impaired driving on a Sea-Doo

A 33-year-old Lake of Bays Township man has been charged with impaired driving while operating a Sea-Doo.

On Saturday, Huntsville OPP received a complaint of a possible impaired trespasser driving his Sea-Doo near a private beach on Port Cunnington Road.

Upon investigating, the person was charged with operating a vessel with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9 in Bracebridge.

Police remind the public that the same rules and consequences apply to drugs and alcohol while operating a vessel as they do while operating a motor vehicle.