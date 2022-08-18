iHeartRadio

Police charge Listowel man in connection to child luring investigation

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

An 18-year-old man from Listowel has been charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by telecommunication.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit charged the man in relation to a sexual luring investigation from earlier this month.

The accused was held in custody.

The name of the accused has been withheld as this case remains subject of a court-ordered publication ban.

12