Police charge Listowel man in connection to child luring investigation
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
An 18-year-old man from Listowel has been charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by telecommunication.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit charged the man in relation to a sexual luring investigation from earlier this month.
The accused was held in custody.
The name of the accused has been withheld as this case remains subject of a court-ordered publication ban.
