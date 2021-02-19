Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the East Algoma detachment say it’s charged a 32-year-old man in connection with the armed robbery and at Elliot Lake gas station on Feb.14.



The OPP says they executed a search warrant at a Pearson Drive residence where the suspect was located and arrested.



Several OPP units were involved in the investigation including the Street Crime Unit, North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Canine Unit, Crisis Negotiators and Critical Incident Command (CIC), Tactics and Rescue Units (TRU), the Tactical Emergency Medical Service (TEMS).

A 32-year-old man from Elliot Lake has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery and is scheduled to attend bail court in Blind River on Feb. 19.