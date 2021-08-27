Police charge man and two youths with aggravated assault

In the early hours Thursday, London police were called to a possible assault with a machete in the area of Wellington Street and Hill Street.

Police located two adult male victims who had suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and both were transported to hospital.

Shortly after, police found a third victim suffering from minor injuries.

Police say three suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and that an edged weapon was recovered at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports that a machete was involved in the incident.

A 36-year-old male suspect was arrested in the area of Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North and is now facing the following offences:

two counts of aggravated assault

assault

break and enter

three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

The suspect appeared in London Court Thursday and is currently in police custody.

Police say two youths, who cannot be named, were charged by way of warrant application with the following offences: