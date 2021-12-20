Police charge man and woman in Dartmouth homicide

A man and a woman were arrested Sunday in Annapolis Royal, N.S. in relation to a Dartmouth homicide.

At about 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to a residence on Kennedy Drive, where officers say they found the body of 47-year-old Vincent Lamont Beal. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

Police charged Tyere Divell Brushett, 27, with first-degree murder and three breaches of a court order and Tatiana Faye-Anne Cox, 20, with accessory after the fact to murder.

At this time, investigators say they believe this is not a random incident and they are not looking for any other suspects.