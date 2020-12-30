A Halifax man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 50 kilometres over the speed limit on a Halifax highway on Tuesday morning.

A member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Exit 2a, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 25-year-old Halifax man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

His vehicle was seized and towed and he has been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.