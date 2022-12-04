Police charge man in connection to sexual assaults at TTC subway stations
Toronto police have charged a man who allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted multiple women at various TTC subway stations in October.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), on Oct. 6, the suspect exposed himself to several women at multiple TTC subway stations, including College Park, Castle Frank, Davisville, York Mills, Sheppard and North York.
TPS alleges he sexually assaulted the women.
Then on Oct. 28, police allege he sexually assaulted two women near the Leslie TTC subway station in Toronto's east end.
Officers say he allegedly exposed himself on the eastbound train before sexually assaulting a woman who was walking towards the station.
Police believe there may be more victims.
On Saturday, 20-year-old Juan Medina Rodriguez of Toronto was charged with four counts of sexual assault and six counts of indecent act.
He appeared in court on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
