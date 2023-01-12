Police charge man in connection with break-and-enter at Halifax parking garage

A 45-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a break-and-enter at a Halifax parking garage.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a break-and-enter in-progress at a parking garage in the 6400 block of Pepperell Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a man had broken into the garage and had taken property from a number of vehicles.

Police say officers arrested the man as he attempted to leave the area and a knife he had concealed was seized.

Once in custody, police say the man also provided a false name to officers.

Zachary Dean McEwen has been charged with:

break-and-enter

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of break in instruments

obstruction

He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

Police say McEwen also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to attend court.

He was scheduled to face charges in relation to another break-and-enter that happened in November 2022 at a parking garage in the 2300 block of Robie Street in Halifax.