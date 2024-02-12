Police charge man in connection with fatal house fire in Halton Region

Police in Halton charged a man in connection with a fatal fire in Georgetown, Ont.

Last Wednesday, emergency crews were dispatched at around 5:20 a.m. to the area of Victoria Street for a home fully engulfed in flames.

Police said that as the fire started to spread, neighbouring homes had to be evacuated.

As crews knocked down the fire, they said that firefighters found a female occupant who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any identifying information about the woman, but said the fire destroyed two semi-detached dwellings. Officers said no one else was injured from the fire.

Christopher Dayfoot, 38, of Georgetown, has been charged with arson disregard for human life.

The charge has not been tested in court.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Police are asking anyone with information to call either Det. Sgt. Joe Barr at 905-825-4747, ext. 8760, or Det. Ross Amore at 905-825-4747, ext. 8762.

Tips can also be sent through Halton’s Major Crime Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar