Police charge man in connection with string of armed gas station robberies in GTA

Peel police have charged a 22-year-old in connection with a series of armed gas station robberies across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) earlier this year.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Peel Regional Police allege the suspect went to at least four gas stations in the GTA, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 10, and robbed them at gunpoint.

Officers say the suspect wore a disguise, brandished a golden-coloured firearm, and demanded money from each establishment. Nobody sustained physical injuries during any of the robberies, police confirmed.

Days later, on Feb. 16, Caledon OPP arrested a male after a similar robbery took place at a gas station in their area, where they seized a golden-coloured imitation firearm.

In collaboration with Toronto and York police, and the Peel Police Central Robbery Bureau, substantial forensic evidence was obtained that revealed the same man was also responsible for robberies that occurred in Brampton, Etobicoke, and Vaughan, Ont.

On March 7, the suspect appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton to answer to additional robbery charges.

Dushyant Sundar, of Brampton, is facing four counts of robbery, four counts of using an imitation firearm, and four counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

Investigators with Peel police say it is an ongoing investigation, and anticipate possible further charges to be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).