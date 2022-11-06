Police charge man in Kitchener knifepoint robbery

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested a man they say robbed a Kitchener business at knifepoint.

Officers were called to an incident just before 7 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue.

A man allegedly entered a business, pointed a knife at an employee, and stole merchandise.

Police say he fled on foot and they found him nearby.

A 36-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching a judicial order.