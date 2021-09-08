Police charge man who allegedly pulled out a gun at Kitchener bar
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly pulled a gun out at a Kitchener bar last month.
Officers were called to a bar in the area of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24.
At the time, police said an altercation started after a man was told to leave. He brandished a gun, but didn't fire it and no one was injured.
The man fled before police arrived.
The 20-year-old was arrested on Sept. 7 and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm.
The man was held for a bail hearing.
-
Motorcycle stunt goes wrong, traffic snarled on GlenmoreTraffic was disrupted on the Glenmore Trail Wednesday night after a motorcyclist stunt went askew.
-
Iconic Calgary dance company featured at national virtual dance festivalThere's been pandemic poetry, pandemic pop tunes and now, one of Calgary's best-loved arts organizations is presenting pandemic dance at a national dance festival.
-
-
EPS seek public help in search for missing teenEdmonton police are asking for public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old after a month of searching.
-
Finlandia residents receive Quilts of ValourWhen Bill Hurteau thinks back to when he joined the military, he says he was happy to serve his country -- and even fibbed about his age.
-
Masks mandatory for staff, students Grades 4 to 12: Black Gold School DivisionBlack Gold School Division has reinstated enhanced health measures in their schools including making masks mandatory for Grades 4 to 12.
-
Western affiliated professor contends she’ll be 'fired' for not getting vaccinatedA professor at an affiliate institution of London, Ontario’s Western University says she is about to be dismissed for not getting two doses COVID-19 vaccine
-
Missing Indigenous man left for fishing trip in July, but never arrived at his destination, Kelowna RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna and Prince Rupert are asking the public for help locating a man who set off on a fishing trip in early July and never arrived at his destination.
-
Pedestrian dies after west Edmonton crashA 37-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in west Edmonton last week.