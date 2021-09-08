Police charge man who allegedly pulled out a gun at Kitchener bar

Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly pulled a gun out at a Kitchener bar last month.

Officers were called to a bar in the area of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24.

At the time, police said an altercation started after a man was told to leave. He brandished a gun, but didn't fire it and no one was injured.

The man fled before police arrived.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sept. 7 and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use of a firearm.

The man was held for a bail hearing.