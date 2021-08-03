Police charge man with 29 weapons and drug offences
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with weapons and drug offences after a traffic stop in Dartmouth on the weekend.
Police say patrol officers and investigators in the "Guns and Gangs Unit" conducted a traffic stop and seized a second vehicle on Collins Grove in connection with a firearms investigation. Police say they seized three handguns, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine and a man was arrested without incident.
Marco Morrell Simmonds, 33, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday to face the following charges:
- three counts of unsafe handling of a firearm
- three counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- three counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- three counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- three counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- three counts of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of firearm where serial number has been altered defaced or removed
- six counts of possessions of firearms and ammunition contrary to a court order
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
