Police charge man with 29 weapons and drug offences

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with weapons and drug offences after a traffic stop in Dartmouth on the weekend.

Police say patrol officers and investigators in the "Guns and Gangs Unit" conducted a traffic stop and seized a second vehicle on Collins Grove in connection with a firearms investigation. Police say they seized three handguns, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine and a man was arrested without incident.

Marco Morrell Simmonds, 33, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday to face the following charges: