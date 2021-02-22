RCMP have charged a Middle Sackville, N.S. man after a series of incidents early Sunday morning.

Police say the first incident occurred at 1:49 a.m. when a small black car rammed the front doors of a gas station in Stewiacke, N.S.

"An unidentified man entered the business, removed the cash register and fled the scene with the cash register," the RCMP wrote in a news release.

The next incident was at 2:24 a.m. when a small black car rammed the front of a business on Highway 214 in Elmsdale, N.S., causing significant damage before fleeing the scene.

The third incident occurred at a gas station on Highway 2 in Fall River.

"A male suspect walked into the business after pumping gas and told the employee that no one will get hurt," the Mounties wrote in a news release. "The suspect then walked behind the counter and grabbed the cash register before leaving the store. The suspect fled the area in a small black car."

Police say they stopped the suspect vehicle a little while later along the 700 block of Waverley Road and arrested the driver.

Police say the driver was 44-year-old Chad David Sparkes, who has been remanded into custody and faces the following charges:

robbery

break and enter

theft under $5000

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

three counts of mischief over $5,000

Sparkes was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.