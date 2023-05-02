Police charge Mississauga man in connection with sale, distribution of sodium nitrite in GTA

Police have charged Mississauga resident Kenneth Law for the alleged online sales and distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), reportedly linked to two deaths in the Peel Region.

The 57-year-old is facing two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.

Peel police announced Law’s arrest Tuesday night in Mississauga, following its investigation surrounding the circumstances of a sudden death on March 31, where police suspect the substance was consumed.

"It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm," police said.

Sodium nitrite is a preservative used for meat processing, but used in large doses, the compound can be lethal.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police’s Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said they are aware that the packages have been sent to 40 different countries. He added 1,200 packages have been shipped in total, but clarified they are unsure if all of those packages contained sodium nitrite.

In the wake of the arrest, both the Ontario Provincial Police and Peel Regional Police warn the public to be wary if they receive a package from one of the following businesses::

Imtime Cuisine

AmbuCA

Academic/ACademic

Escape Mode / escMode

ICemac

“The mental health and well-being of our communities is our main priority. As such, we will not tolerate actions by those who prey on vulnerable individuals in our community,” Andrews said.

Law is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone who either received a package that they believe is sodium nitrite or has information about the investigation is asked to call police at 1-888-714-0003 or 11Divproject@peelpolice.ca.