North Bay OPP arrest a man for impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash and find cocaine and Percocet.

Police received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday about a suspected impaired driver who had allegedly been involved in a minor collision involving two vehicles on the North Bay By-Pass.

Officers found the vehicle at an Algonquin Avenue business and after speaking to the driver, took him into custody for further testing.

A small amount of suspected cocaine and Percocet was found during a search of the vehicle and as a result, a 31-year-old local man has been charged with drug possession and impaired driving.

The accused's vehicle has been impounded for a week and his driver's licence is suspended for 90 days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

This marks the 11th impaired driving charge within the North Bay detachment this year.