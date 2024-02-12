Police charge Ottawa man with accessory to murder in Little Italy homicide
Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is facing an accessory charge in connection with the city's first homicide of 2024.
Jama Roble, 33, was shot on Champagne Avenue South on Jan. 29 and died in hospital last week.
In a news release Monday, police said Sharmaake Abdi Abdi Hire, 28, is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He appeared in court on Saturday and remains in custody.
Over the weekend, police also announced that an Edmonton man is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in Roble's death.
Gibriil Bakal, 29, remains at large. He is described as Black, 6-foot-1 (185 cm) and around 190 lbs (86 kg).
Anyone with information about Bakal's whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppers.ca.
-
City committee endorses remote attendance rules for Calgary councillorsThe ability for elected officials to remotely attend council and committee meetings will be limited if new rule changes are adopted in the coming months.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacherA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.