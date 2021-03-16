Kennebecasis Regional Police have charged a 37-year-old Quispamsis, N.B., man with luring a child, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Andrew Chaisson appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Tuesday after an investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Kennebecasis Regional Police.

Police say they began their investigation on Nov. 5, 2020, after a complaint to the Kennebecasis Regional Police of child luring.

"On Nov. 6, police arrested a 36-year-old man after executing a search warrant at a home in Quispamsis. Police seized several electronics," police wrote in a news release.

Chaisson is scheduled to return to court on May 13 at 9:30 a.m., to enter a plea. Until then, he must abide by conditions set by the court.