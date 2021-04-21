Police charge second man in shooting death of Gibbons man
A second man has been charged in relation to the murder of a 37-year-old Gibbons man.
Ryan Moffat was shot and killed on March 11; he was one of two men shot at a Redwater, Alta., home.
On March 19, Kalum Auger, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to Moffat's death.
On Tuesday, RCMP arrested 41-year-old Trevor Jason Freeman of St. Albert, with the assistance of Edmonton police.
Freeman has been charged with second-degree murder.
He was arrested and will appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on April 29.
The other man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is recovering in hospital in stable condition, said RCMP.
Redwater is located approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.