Police charge second man in shooting death of Gibbons man

A second man has been charged in relation to the murder of a 37-year-old Gibbons man.

Ryan Moffat was shot and killed on March 11; he was one of two men shot at a Redwater, Alta., home.

On March 19, Kalum Auger, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to Moffat's death.

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged with second-degree murder after Redwater shootings

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested 41-year-old Trevor Jason Freeman of St. Albert, with the assistance of Edmonton police.

Freeman has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was arrested and will appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on April 29.

The other man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is recovering in hospital in stable condition, said RCMP.

Redwater is located approximately 65 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.